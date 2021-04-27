ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 25 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 25 price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABBN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 26.50.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

