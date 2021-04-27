ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 32 target price from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 37.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 26.50.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

