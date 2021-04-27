ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 30 by UBS Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 30 price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 26.17.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

