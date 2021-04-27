Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.8% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.99. 83,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,624. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.29 and a 200 day moving average of $114.77.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

