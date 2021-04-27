AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $42,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.