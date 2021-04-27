AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,178 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of AbbVie worth $138,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 29.3% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.38. 31,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,707. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.99. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.