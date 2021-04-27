AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). As a group, analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $153,086,000.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

