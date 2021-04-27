AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Down 6.3%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.49 and last traded at $29.60. 9,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,090,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $10,060,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

