Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.00

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 11141142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($1.05).

In other Abingdon Health news, insider Melanie Ross acquired 5,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,964.34 ($6,485.94).

Abingdon Health Company Profile (LON:ABDX)

Abingdon Health Plc, a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostics worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; and Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Abingdon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abingdon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.