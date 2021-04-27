Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a growth of 984.3% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 759.0 days.

Shares of Acacia Pharma Group stock remained flat at $$2.00 during trading on Tuesday. Acacia Pharma Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Get Acacia Pharma Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acacia Pharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.