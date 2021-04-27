Access Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 137.1% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 447.0% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 21,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 35,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.36. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

