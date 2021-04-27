Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

