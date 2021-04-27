Access Financial Services Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

INTC stock opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

