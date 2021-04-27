Access Financial Services Inc. Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

NYSE V opened at $230.34 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.55 and a 52 week high of $232.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.58. The firm has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

