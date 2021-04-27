Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $230.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.58. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.55 and a 1-year high of $232.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.