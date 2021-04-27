Access Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 447.0% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 21,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 35,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.36. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Truist upped their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

