accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $616.82

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 616.82 ($8.06) and traded as high as GBX 688 ($8.99). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 674 ($8.81), with a volume of 119,485 shares trading hands.

ACSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 616.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 452.72. The firm has a market cap of £277.79 million and a P/E ratio of -11.03.

In other news, insider Bill Russell acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £75,400 ($98,510.58).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

