ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452 million.

ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. 336,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,877. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $819.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.69 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

