ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452 million.
ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. 336,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,877. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $819.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.69 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.
In related news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ACCO Brands Company Profile
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
