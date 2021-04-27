Accolade’s (ACCD) Hold Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86. Accolade has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Accolade by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 259,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.