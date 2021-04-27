Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Update

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 3,750.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASPCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,314. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.79. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Acerus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,335.69% and a negative net margin of 1,596.69%.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

