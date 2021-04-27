Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.01. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.