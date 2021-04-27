Acute Angle Cloud Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,013.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.70 or 0.04785534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.14 or 0.00471043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $884.01 or 0.01606894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.79 or 0.00733977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.88 or 0.00519646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.20 or 0.00434807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004256 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.