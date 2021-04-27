Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires 13,600 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $3.80 on Tuesday, hitting $615.32. 156,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,479,450. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.84 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a market cap of $382.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $553.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

