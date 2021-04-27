Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires 360,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 117.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 813,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,370,910. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $184.63 billion, a PE ratio of 119.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

