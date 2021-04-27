Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires Shares of 52,400 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,622. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $243.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.81.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

