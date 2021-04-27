Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires Shares of 97,800 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,912,000. The Boeing comprises approximately 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.29. 275,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,757,059. The company has a market cap of $140.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.46. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

