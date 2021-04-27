Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Buys 92,600 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.31. 137,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,810,174. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

