Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.4% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $32,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.28. The company had a trading volume of 326,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,753,209. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

