Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $23,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.34. The company had a trading volume of 55,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $139.93. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.