Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,500 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 142.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Carrier Global by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $44.85. 103,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $45.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.