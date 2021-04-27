Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $13.21 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.25. 139,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $526.94 and its 200 day moving average is $520.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.