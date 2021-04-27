Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $14.14 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,000 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

KO remained flat at $$53.66 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 355,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,336,266. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $231.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,501 shares of company stock worth $5,890,580 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.