Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $16.68 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 22.49% of ConocoPhillips worth $16,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $50.75. 236,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,626,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 million, a P/E ratio of -44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

