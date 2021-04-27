Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $17.81 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 0.16% of Lamb Weston worth $17,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,688,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.