Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.6% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.43. The company had a trading volume of 460,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,245,068. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

