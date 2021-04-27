Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Invests $11.61 Million in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 198,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,609,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 0.05% of Edison International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Edison International by 69.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 103,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 42,210 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 50.3% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Edison International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 34,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

NYSE EIX traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

