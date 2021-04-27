Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Invests $11.72 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,718,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,116.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 280,515 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.73. 281,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average of $89.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

