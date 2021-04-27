Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Invests $13.85 Million in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 222,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,849,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $247,302,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.56. 119,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,961. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

