Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Invests $24.37 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 276,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,372,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,638,500. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.