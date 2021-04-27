Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Makes New $11.96 Million Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,957,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fair Isaac as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $92,096,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after acquiring an additional 81,250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,188 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 140,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,752,000 after purchasing an additional 46,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.00.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,862,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $544.73. 764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $302.99 and a 12 month high of $547.57. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

