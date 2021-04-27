Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Makes New $12.37 Million Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,369,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned 0.18% of Post at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $8,078,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Post by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after buying an additional 772,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Post by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Post by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of POST traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,766.41 and a beta of 0.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $113.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.09.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.