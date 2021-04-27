Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $3,154,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.07. 6,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,894. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.51 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.04.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

