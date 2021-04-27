Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases 109,100 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.90. 186,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,498. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 116.47, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.52.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.