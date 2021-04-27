Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,316,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,087,000 after buying an additional 157,928 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,788,000 after buying an additional 143,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,965 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $869.00 to $861.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $827.11.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total value of $1,075,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $717.94. 4,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,465. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $679.94 and a 200 day moving average of $712.27.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.