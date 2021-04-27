Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,501,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hess as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Hess by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $1,045,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $5,949,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hess by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

HES stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.20. 55,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HES. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.