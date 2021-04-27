Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases Shares of 187,400 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 187,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 64,157 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 44,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 590,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,158,000 after buying an additional 31,542 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

VFC traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $88.79. The company had a trading volume of 67,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.31. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -686.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.