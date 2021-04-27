Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases Shares of 292,700 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 292,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 902,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $94,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 380,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,579. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.37 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

