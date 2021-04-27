Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases Shares of 64,000 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,174,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned 0.16% of Huntington Ingalls Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. DRH Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 94,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

NYSE:HII traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $210.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

