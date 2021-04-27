Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Raises Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

