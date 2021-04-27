Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,800 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $516.45. The stock had a trading volume of 81,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.36. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.57 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.